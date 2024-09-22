Advertisement
Sport

Second Cup semi-final today

Sep 22, 2024 09:20 By radiokerrynews
The second of the Sports Direct FAI Women's Cup semi-finals takes place today as Sligo Rovers welcome Athlone Town to the Showgrounds.

The winners will advance to a final meeting with Shelbourne.

Kick off is at 3pm.

