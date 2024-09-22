Second Cup semi-final today

The second of the Sports Direct FAI Women's Cup semi-finals takes place today as Sligo Rovers welcome Athlone Town to the Showgrounds.
The winners will advance to a final meeting with Shelbourne.
Kick off is at 3pm.
