Sean O’Connell re-signs for Kerry FC

Kerry FC have confirmed that left-back Sean O’Connell has re-signed for the club ahead of the 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season.

O’Connell, who is 19, was a graduate of the Academy structures at the club. He signed for the Under 15s from St Brendan’s Park before moving up the ranks at under 17 and 19 levels, captaining the Under 19s during his final Academy year.

Sean made the step up to senior level in 2023, making some 30 appearances for the kingdom in the club's inaugural year in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division. He played just under 2000 minutes for Kerry FC, assisting in 3 goals for the team throughout the season.

Speaking after his re-signing, Sean O’Connell said “It’s a pleasure to re-sign for Kerry FC ahead of the 2024 season. I can’t wait to get back out playing in front of the fans in Mounthawk Park and to hopefully pick up a few more wins that our supporters deserve. I’m very much looking forward to the new season and meeting you all again once the games are back underway”

Also speaking following Sean O’Connell’s re-signing, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “We’re delighted to re-sign Sean for 2024. Sean had an excellent first season in the League of Ireland and last season will stand to him going forward. He’s got huge potential to be one of the best full-backs in the league and we’re looking forward to having him back in for the new season and seeing how he progresses throughout the year”

Meanwhile, fixture details have been confirmed for the 3rd Round clash in the Munster Senior Cup between Kerry FC and Avondale United.

Kerry will have home advantage on Friday, January 12th at 7.45.

Ticket details will be announced in due course.

This fixture marks the return to competitive action for Kerry FC following the end of the 2023 season in October.

The winner of the 3rd Round clash will once again have home advantage as the competition reaches the quarter-final stage. The winner will face whoever comes out on top between Cobh Ramblers and College Corinthians. The quarter-final is pencilled in for the first weekend of February 2024.