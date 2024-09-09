Advertisement
Sport

Seamus Coleman out of Ireland's game with Greece

Sep 9, 2024 08:01 By radiokerrynews
Seamus Coleman out of Ireland's game with Greece
Share this article

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's game with Greece in the Nations League tomorrow.

The Donegal native suffered a suspected ankle injury in a coming together with Harry Maguire during Saturday's defeat to England.

Festy Ebosele has been drafted in as Coleman's replacement, with the Irish squad due to train again today.

Advertisement

==

Northern Ireland slumped to a disappointing 1-nil defeat to Bulgaria in their League C encounter in the Nations League last night.

A defensive lapse shortly before half-time led to the goal for the home side in Plodiv.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, in Lisbon, Scotland lost 2-1 to Portugal in League A.

==

Wales are in League B action tonight.

Advertisement

They're away to Montenegro from 7.45pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
County Minor Football Final in Tralee tonight
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
County Minor Football Final in Tralee tonight
Sinner wins 2nd Grand Slam title
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus