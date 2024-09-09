Seamus Coleman out of Ireland's game with Greece

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's game with Greece in the Nations League tomorrow.

The Donegal native suffered a suspected ankle injury in a coming together with Harry Maguire during Saturday's defeat to England.

Festy Ebosele has been drafted in as Coleman's replacement, with the Irish squad due to train again today.

Northern Ireland slumped to a disappointing 1-nil defeat to Bulgaria in their League C encounter in the Nations League last night.

A defensive lapse shortly before half-time led to the goal for the home side in Plodiv.

Elsewhere, in Lisbon, Scotland lost 2-1 to Portugal in League A.

Wales are in League B action tonight.

They're away to Montenegro from 7.45pm.