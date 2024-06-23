Advertisement
Sport

Scots looking to progress at Euro 2024

Jun 23, 2024 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Scots looking to progress at Euro 2024
Share this article

Scotland know a win against Hungary at Euro 2024 tonight should be good enough to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

They'd then have to wait to see if they'd go through as one of the competition's best third placed teams.

Hosts Germany, already assured of a last-16 spot, meet Switzerland. Those games are at 8.

Advertisement

Portugal progressed with a group game to spare as they beat Turkey 3-nil.

Georgia and the Czech Republic picked up their first point with a 1-all draw.

Belgium bounced back from their shock opening defeat to Slovakia as they got past Romania 2-nil.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Feile glory for Cillard
Advertisement
Kerry FC sides play this afternoon
Wins for Ballyduff and Crotta
Advertisement

Recommended

Wins for Ballyduff and Crotta
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry FC sides play this afternoon
Feile glory for Cillard
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus