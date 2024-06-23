Scots looking to progress at Euro 2024

Scotland know a win against Hungary at Euro 2024 tonight should be good enough to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

They'd then have to wait to see if they'd go through as one of the competition's best third placed teams.

Hosts Germany, already assured of a last-16 spot, meet Switzerland. Those games are at 8.

Portugal progressed with a group game to spare as they beat Turkey 3-nil.

Georgia and the Czech Republic picked up their first point with a 1-all draw.

Belgium bounced back from their shock opening defeat to Slovakia as they got past Romania 2-nil.