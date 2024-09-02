Scheffler secures Fed Ex Cup

Scottie Scheffler has capped an incredible year by winning the Tour Championship in Atlanta - and with that - the Fed Ex Cup.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both finished in a tie for ninth place in the tournament.
