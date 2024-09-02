Advertisement
Scheffler secures Fed Ex Cup

Sep 2, 2024 07:35 By radiokerrynews
Scottie Scheffler has capped an incredible year by winning the Tour Championship in Atlanta - and with that - the Fed Ex Cup.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both finished in a tie for ninth place in the tournament.

