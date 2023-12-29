Scales could play shining light in Old Firm

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hopes Liam Scales can be a shining example to any surprise inclusions in tomorrow's Scottish Premiership clash with rivals Rangers.

The Republic of Ireland defender has become an important part of their side since being a shock starter in the last Old Firm clash.

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss the top of the table match at Parkhead through injury.

Celtic go into that game five points clear at the top of the table although their neighbours have two games in hand.