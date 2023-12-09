Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Dec 9, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Charleville Premier A
Castleisland A 1-0 Mastergeeha
Goal scored by Dylan Callaghan

Charleville Div 3
Corinthians 4-2 Park B
Corinthians scorers- Cian Holden x2, Oisin O Brien and an OG

