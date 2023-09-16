Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

U13 Division 1 Girls
Mastergeeha 6 v Killarney Athletic B 0
U14 Division 1 Boys
Killarney Athletic B 3 v Fenit 2
Athletic scorers – Martin Villa, James Marshall, Robert Murphy
Player of match – Sean O Donoghue
TODAY
U13 Premier Girls
Killarney Athletic v Inter Kenmare 12pm
Park v Killorglin 12.45pm
Iveragh v MEK 11am
U13 Division 1 Girls
Camp v Tralee Dynamos 2.30pm
U15 Premier GIRLS
Killarney Athletic v Inter Kenmare 2pm
U12 Premier Boys
Dingle v Park (Astro) 12.15pm
Castleisland v Tralee Dynamos A 10am
Killorglin v Iveragh 12PM
Killarney Athletic v MEK 10.30am
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic 3.15pm
U12 Division 1 Boys
Killarney Celtic B v Fenit A 2PM
Ballyhar v Ballyheigue 11.45am
Listowel Celtic B v Killarney Athletic B 10.30am
LB Rovers v Inter Kenmare 12.45PM
Ballyduff Grass Pitch Eircode: V92 EA32
Milltown v Park B (Cromane community Pitch V93WY9E) 10.30am
U12 Division 2 North Boys
Listowel Celtic C v Park C 12pm
Castleisland B v Killorglin B 11.45am
Tralee Dynamos B v LB Rovers B 2.30pm
Camp B v Fenit B 10am
U12 Division 2 South Boys
Killarney Celtic C v MEK B 10AM
Park D v Inter Kenmare B 11.30am
Killorglin C v Mastergeeha B 1.30pm
Iveragh B v Dingle B 1pm
U14 Premier Boys
Mastergeeha v Park 10.30am
Castleisland v Inter Kenmare 3.15pm
U14 Division 1 Boys
Camp v Killorglin B 1pm
LB Rovers v Park B 11AM
Ballyduff Grass Pitch Eircode: V92 EA32
MEK A v Ballyheigue 4pm
U14 Division 2 Boys
Mastergeeha B BYE
Tralee Dynamos B v Killarney Celtic B 11.30am
Castleisland B v Castleisland C 1.30pm
Ballyhar v Inter Kenmare B 10.30am
U16 Premier Boys
Tralee Dynamos v Inter Kenmare 1pm
Killorglin v Killarney Athletic 10.30am
U16 Division 1 Boys
Ballyhar v Iveragh A 1.30pm
Killarney Celtic A v Camp A 11.30am
Ballyheigue A v Mastergeeha B (ARC ARDFERT) 11AM
U16 Division 2 Boys
Ferry Rangers v Inter Kenmare 4pm
Castleisland B v Ballyheigue B 5pm