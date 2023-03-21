Advertisement
Sport

Sampaoli sacked by Sevilla

Mar 21, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrysport
Sampaoli sacked by Sevilla Sampaoli sacked by Sevilla
Share this article

Sevilla have sacked manager head coach Jorge Sampaoli, with the club just two points above La Liga's relegation zone.

The Spanish side play Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Europa League next month.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus