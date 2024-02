Mo Salah could return to action for Liverpool in tomorrow's Premier League meeting with Brentford.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says the Egyptian is back in full training, having picked up a hamstring injury at the African Cup of Nations last month.

Jurgen Klinsmann has been sacked as head coach of South Korea, 12 months into the role.

South Korea lost to Jordan in the semi finals of the Asian Cup.