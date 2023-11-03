Sainz sets the pace ahead of qualifying for Brazil GP

Qualifying ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix this Sunday gets underway shortly at 6pm

It is the final Sprint race weekend of the season and Ferrari pairing Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the pace practice earlier today

Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will hope to find the form they had at Interlagos last time out, finishing first and second respectively.

3 time world champion Max Verstappen will look to add a 17th race win of the season to his cabinet, having set the record for the most race wins in a season last weekend in Mexico