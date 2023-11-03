Advertisement
Sainz sets the pace ahead of qualifying for Brazil GP

Nov 3, 2023 16:39 By radiokerrysport
Sainz sets the pace ahead of qualifying for Brazil GP
MONZA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 locks a wheel under braking as he defends his track position from Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 03, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202309030272 // Usage for editorial use only //
Qualifying ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix this Sunday gets underway shortly at 6pm

It is the final Sprint race weekend of the season and Ferrari pairing Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the pace practice earlier today

Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will hope to find the form they had at Interlagos last time out, finishing first and second respectively.

3 time world champion Max Verstappen will look to add a 17th race win of the season to his cabinet, having set the record for the most race wins in a season last weekend in Mexico

