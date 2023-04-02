Saints boss not setting a points target

Southampton boss Ruben Selles says he's not setting a points target which could make them safe from Premier League relegation.

With 10 games to play, they're bottom of the table but only three points from the drop, ahead of today's trip to fellow strugglers West Ham.

Selles says the focus has to be on performances - not their finishing tally.

Kick-off in that game is at 2-o'clock.

Then at half-past-4 it's 5th against 3rd as Newcastle entertain Manchester United.

Three points for Eddie Howe's side would see them go back into the final Champions League qualification spot.