Advertisement
Sport

Saints boss not setting a points target

Apr 2, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Saints boss not setting a points target Saints boss not setting a points target
Share this article

Southampton boss Ruben Selles says he's not setting a points target which could make them safe from Premier League relegation.

With 10 games to play, they're bottom of the table but only three points from the drop, ahead of today's trip to fellow strugglers West Ham.

Selles says the focus has to be on performances - not their finishing tally.

Advertisement

Kick-off in that game is at 2-o'clock.

Then at half-past-4 it's 5th against 3rd as Newcastle entertain Manchester United.

Three points for Eddie Howe's side would see them go back into the final Champions League qualification spot.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus