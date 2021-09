Longford beat Dundalk 1-0 at Bishopsgate this evening to register just their second win this season in the S-S-E Airtiricty League Premier Division.

In the Women's National Leage Peamount beat Shelbourne 5-0 to go top of the table.

While Bohemians beat Cork City 2-0.

Today Treaty United host Wexford Youths in the Women's National League.

While Galway are away to DLR Waves with both games kicking off at 2-o'clock.