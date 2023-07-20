Rugby trophies coming to Kerry tomorrow

The 6 Nations, Triple Crown, URC and Women's Interpro trophies are coming to the kingdom tomorrow
The cups will be on display in Tralee Rugby Club from 2 to 4pm.
All are welcome to attend
