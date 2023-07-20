Advertisement
Sport

Rugby trophies coming to Kerry tomorrow

Jul 20, 2023 12:59 By radiokerrysport
The 6 Nations, Triple Crown, URC and Women's Interpro trophies are coming to the kingdom tomorrow

The cups will be on display in Tralee Rugby Club from 2 to 4pm.

All are welcome to attend

