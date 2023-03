Crystal Palace have reappointed Roy Hodgson as their manager until the end of the season.

The 75 year old ex England boss was in charge of the Eagles between September 2017 and May 2021.

Hodgson replaces Patrick Vieira, who was sacked last week.

The club lie three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Irishman Paddy McCarthy will act as Hodgson's assistant.