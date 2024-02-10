Rovers win President’s Cup

A Trevor Clarke brace helped Shamrock Rovers claim the first piece of silverware of the season.
They beat Cup-winners St. Pat’s 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium to lift the President’s Cup.
Advertisement
A Trevor Clarke brace helped Shamrock Rovers claim the first piece of silverware of the season.
They beat Cup-winners St. Pat’s 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium to lift the President’s Cup.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus