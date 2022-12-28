Rovers sign Kenny from Celtic

Shamrock Rovers have announced the loan signing of striker, Johnny Kenny, from Celtic.
Meanwhile, Gavin Peers has been appointed as Longford Town's new first-team coach.
He'll work alongside manager Stephen Henderson.
