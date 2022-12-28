Advertisement
Sport

Rovers sign Kenny from Celtic

Dec 28, 2022 16:12 By radiokerrysport
Rovers sign Kenny from Celtic
Shamrock Rovers have announced the loan signing of striker, Johnny Kenny, from Celtic.

Meanwhile, Gavin Peers has been appointed as Longford Town's new first-team coach.

He'll work alongside manager Stephen Henderson.

