Advertisement
Sport

Rovers manager says win over Derry was an 'important' result

Jun 27, 2023 07:06 By radiokerrysport
Rovers manager says win over Derry was an 'important' result Rovers manager says win over Derry was an 'important' result
Share this article

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says last night's win over Derry City was an 'important' result.

The Hoops are now seven points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Rory Gaffney's goal was the difference in a 1-nil win at Tallaght Stadium.

Advertisement

And Bradley believes his players approached the game in the right manner

Elsewhere last night, ten-man Dundalk salvaged a 1-all draw with St. Pat’s at Oriel Park.

Daniel Kelly pounced on a Saints defensive mix-up to level for the hosts five-minutes from time.

Advertisement

Dundalk had seen Rayaan Tulloch dismissed after two quickfire yellows.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus