Rovers manager says win over Derry was an 'important' result

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says last night's win over Derry City was an 'important' result.

The Hoops are now seven points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Rory Gaffney's goal was the difference in a 1-nil win at Tallaght Stadium.

And Bradley believes his players approached the game in the right manner

Elsewhere last night, ten-man Dundalk salvaged a 1-all draw with St. Pat’s at Oriel Park.

Daniel Kelly pounced on a Saints defensive mix-up to level for the hosts five-minutes from time.

Dundalk had seen Rayaan Tulloch dismissed after two quickfire yellows.