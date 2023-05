Shamrock Rovers remain top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following a 3-2 win over St Patrick's Athletic last night.

Richie Towell scored the winner from the penalty spot one minute from time.

It was his second goal of the game.

Derry City maintained their momentum with a 3-nil victory over Dundalk.

The Candystripes are in second place in the table, two points behind Rovers.