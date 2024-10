The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title race will go down to the final weekend.

Dylan Watts scored to give Shamrock Rovers a 1-0 win over Dundalk last night.

It means they are 2 points behind leaders Shelbourne ahead of the final round of fixtures.

A win for Shels over Derry would see them crowned champions but anything less would open the door for Rovers to snatch their 5th success in a row.

Waterford will provide the opposition for Stephen Bradley's men on Friday night.