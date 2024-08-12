Rovers held by bottom side

Shamrock Rovers were held to a 1-all draw by bottom side Drogheda United in the League of Ireland Premier Division last night.

It means the Hoops are 10 points off leaders Shelbourne.

In yesterday's other top tier fixture, it finished Galway United 1 St Patrick's Athletic 1.

Wexford are looking to move into the playoff spots of the First Division this evening.

They travel to second placed Athlone Town in the only game of the day.

Kick off in Lissywollen is at 7:45pm.