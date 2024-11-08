Rovers come from behind to win in Conference League

Shamrock Rovers came from behind to beat TNS of Wales in the Conference League last night.

It finished 2-1 in favour of the Hoops at Tallaght Stadium, where Johnny Kenny and Dylan Watts were on the mark for the winners.

The win leaves Shamrock Rovers seventh in the table with seven points from their first three games.

Elsewhere, Chelsea hammered Noah of Armenia 8-nil while Larne lost 2-1 to St Gallen.

Manchester United picked up their first win in the Europa League last night.

Amad Diallo hit the net twice in their 2-nil victory over PAOK at Old Trafford.

In Istanbul, Tottenham suffered their first defeat in this season's competition after a 3-2 loss to Galatasaray.

In the Championship, West Brom and Burnley finished scoreless last night.

Tonight, Watford host Oxford at 8pm.