Rovers can tonight win record-equalling fourth title in a row

Shamrock Rovers have the chance to win a record-equalling fourth SSE Airtricity Premier Division title in a row tonight.

A win away to St. Pat's will see the trophy remain in Tallaght.

There's an 8pm start at Richmond Park.

Derry City can condemn Cork City to the promotion-relegation playoff with a win at Turner's Cross.

Several members of the Dundalk squad may be playing their final game at Oriel Park tonight, with Bohemians the visitors.

And Damien Duff will watch from the stands as he serves a touchline ban for Shelbourne's meeting with UCD.

