Advertisement
Sport

Rovers can tonight win record-equalling fourth title in a row

Oct 27, 2023 07:55 By radiokerrysport
Rovers can tonight win record-equalling fourth title in a row
Share this article

Shamrock Rovers have the chance to win a record-equalling fourth SSE Airtricity Premier Division title in a row tonight.

A win away to St. Pat's will see the trophy remain in Tallaght.

There's an 8pm start at Richmond Park.

Advertisement

Derry City can condemn Cork City to the promotion-relegation playoff with a win at Turner's Cross.

Several members of the Dundalk squad may be playing their final game at Oriel Park tonight, with Bohemians the visitors.

And Damien Duff will watch from the stands as he serves a touchline ban for Shelbourne's meeting with UCD.

Advertisement

===========

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sean McGrath pens deal to stay at Kerry FC
Advertisement
Castleisland coursing preview
McKibbin six off clubhouse lead
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
Sean McGrath pens deal to stay at Kerry FC
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus