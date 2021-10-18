Rovers can move step closer to League title tonight

Shamrock Rovers can move a step closer to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title tonight.
The league leaders take on Dublin rivals Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium from a quarter-past-seven.
Advertisement
Shamrock Rovers can move a step closer to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title tonight.
The league leaders take on Dublin rivals Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium from a quarter-past-seven.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus