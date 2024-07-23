Advertisement
Sport

Rovers boss says they’ve done their homework on Champions League opponent

Jul 23, 2024 07:23 By radiokerrysport
Rovers boss says they’ve done their homework on Champions League opponent
Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley says they’ve done their homework on tonight’s opponents Sparta Prague.

The Czech champions visit Tallaght Stadium for the first leg of their second qualifying round tie in the Champions League.

Jack Byrne is suspended following last week’s red card against Vikingur, but Markus Poom should return for the Hoops.

Kick-off is at 8.

Rovers’ potential third round opponents also meet this evening, with Bucharest hosting the meeting of F-C-S-B and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

