Kalle Rovanpera has had a late call up to the Toyota team ahead of this weekends WRC Rally Poland

9 time champion Ogier was involved in a road traffic accident during recce for the event yesterday.

The 2023 champion Rovanpera is taking a part time drive in 2024 but has replaced Ogier at the last minute for this weekends event

Rally Poland is Round 7 of the championship, which is being led by Hyundai's Theirry Neuville.