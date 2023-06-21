Advertisement
Rovanpera sets the pace at Safari Rally Shakedown

Jun 21, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Kalle Rovanpera (FIN) and Jonne Halttunen (FIN) of team Toyota Gazoo Racing are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Kenya in Naivasha, Kenya on 27 June, 2021 // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202106270295 // Usage for editorial use only //
Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera has set the pace on this mornings practice stage at the Safari Rally in Kenya, Round 7 of the World Rally Championship.

Ott Tanak was second in his Ford Puma with Sebastien Ogier in 3rd in the Toyota.

Takamoto Katsuta and Irish codriver Aaron Johnston rolled their Toyota and are in a fight against time to get to the start line tomorrow while Esapekki Lappi found trouble with his Hyundai ahead of the event.

The rally proper gets underway tomorrow afternoon in the African countryside

