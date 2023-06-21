Rovanpera sets the pace at Safari Rally Shakedown

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera has set the pace on this mornings practice stage at the Safari Rally in Kenya, Round 7 of the World Rally Championship.

Ott Tanak was second in his Ford Puma with Sebastien Ogier in 3rd in the Toyota.

Takamoto Katsuta and Irish codriver Aaron Johnston rolled their Toyota and are in a fight against time to get to the start line tomorrow while Esapekki Lappi found trouble with his Hyundai ahead of the event.

The rally proper gets underway tomorrow afternoon in the African countryside