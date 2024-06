Finn Kalle Rovanpera has landed a sensational win at the latest round of the WRC

Following Ogiers road crash on Tuesday, Rovanpera was drafted in last minute by the Toyota team to take part in the event this weekend.

Welshman Elfyn Evans was second while Adrien Fourmeaux was third in the Ford Puma

Belgian Thierry Neuville extended his championship lead over Ott Tanak at the halfway point of the championship