Advertisement
Sport

Rodri’s season looks to be over

Sep 23, 2024 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Rodri’s season looks to be over
Share this article

It appears as though Rodri’s season is over.

Reports from Spain say the Manchester City midfielder suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during yesterday’s draw with Arsenal.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Listowel day two feature won by Soaring Monarch
Advertisement
Joshua says his boxing career is "far from over"
O’Brien doubtful for Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa
Advertisement

Recommended

Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival
Motorists advised of road closures ahead of Listowel Harvest Festival
Gardaí appealing for witnesses after petrol bomb thrown at Killorglin property
Gardaí urge caution on new scam calls after Kerry people defrauded of over €17,000
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus