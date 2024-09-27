Rodri to miss rest of season

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri will miss the rest of Manchester City’s season.
The midfielder has undergone surgery on his ACL, and some meniscus damage, that occurred in last week’s draw with Arsenal.
