Advertisement
Sport

Rodri to miss rest of season

Sep 27, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Rodri to miss rest of season
Share this article

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri will miss the rest of Manchester City’s season.

The midfielder has undergone surgery on his ACL, and some meniscus damage, that occurred in last week’s draw with Arsenal.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Frankendael claims Listowel feature
Advertisement
Easterby forced into another change to Emerging Ireland squad
Kilflynn coursing preview
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister for Education outlines her priorities ahead of Budget 2025
Easterby forced into another change to Emerging Ireland squad
Consultants on Listowel regeneration project to be hired by year end
Gardaí advising motorists that Listowel is very busy as Harvest Festival continues
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus