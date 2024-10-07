Advertisement
Sport

Rock and Dolan play at World Grand Prix in Leicester later

Oct 7, 2024 12:53 By radiokerrynews
Rock and Dolan play at World Grand Prix in Leicester later
Josh Rock and Brendan Dolan are both in action at the World Grand Prix of Darts in Leicester.

Rock plays Ryan Joyce, while Dolan goes up against Martin Schindler.

Play gets underway shortly after 6pm this evening.

