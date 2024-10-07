Rock and Dolan play at World Grand Prix in Leicester later

Josh Rock and Brendan Dolan are both in action at the World Grand Prix of Darts in Leicester.
Rock plays Ryan Joyce, while Dolan goes up against Martin Schindler.
Play gets underway shortly after 6pm this evening.
