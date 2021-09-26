Advertisement
Sport

RIP Paddy Prendergast

Sep 26, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Mayo football legend Paddy Prendergast has died.

The Ballintubber clubman was 95 and had been living in Kerry.

He played at full back on the Mayo All Ireland senior football winning teams of 1950 and 1951.

