Rex & Treaty Lead Popularity Stakes In Leger

Odds Cut On Bobsleigh Dream Repeat.

BoyleSports is unable to separate Swords Rex and Clonbrien Treaty in the betting for the Irish St Leger with the duo set to go into the second round as 7/1 market leaders.

The pair went head-to-head in the eighth heat of the opening round at Limerick last weekend and while Swords Rex was a distant fourth after running into traffic problems early on, Kirby champ Clonbrien Treaty caught the eye when clocking 29.51 and the son of Pestana was subsequently cut into 7/1 from 14/1 by BoyleSports to go all the way.

Advertisement

Ballinabola Una went one hundredth of a second faster to record the fastest time of the opening round in heat 2, and her seven length victory in 29.50 has seen her clipped into 25/1 from 33/1.

Pat Buckley had two winners on the board when Bobsleigh Syd (66/1) obliged in heat 5, but the Tipperary based trainer finished the first round with a treble when Bobsleigh Dream justified odds-on favouritism in heat 10.

It wasn’t plain sailing from the off for the 2022 winner, but she overcame a slow start to make her way impressively through the field and the defending champ is now third favourite at 10/1 from 12/1 to go all the way yet again.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Bobsleigh Dream didn’t look in any way keen to relinquish her crown and looks right in the mix again, but Clonbrien Treaty’s performance was one of the standouts and he is the big mover at the head of the market.”