Republic of Ireland pair beaten

Jun 29, 2024 09:58 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland pair beaten
Republic of Ireland pair Willie O'Connor and Keane Barry lost out to Chinese Taipei at the World Cup of Darts.

It finished 4-3.

Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan and Josh Rock beat Switzerland by the same scoreline.

