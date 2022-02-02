Republic of Ireland international scores first goal for Motherwell

Republic of Ireland Under 21 international Ross Tierney scored his first goal for Motherwell in their 1-1 draw against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership last night.

Jonny Hayes was on the mark for Aberdeen, who played out a 1-1 stalemate with Ross County.

The derby matches involving Dundee and Dundee United and Hibernian and Hearts finished goalless.

Celtic can go top of the table tonight if they beat Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

Kick off at Parkhead is at 7.45.

And Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will be soaking up the atmosphere.

Elsewhere, Chiedozie Ogbene was on target as League One leaders Rotherham United won 5-0 at Doncaster Rovers.