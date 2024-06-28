Advertisement
Sport

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper signs new contract

Jun 28, 2024 18:01 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper signs new contract
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with Everton.

The deal will see the 28-year-old extend her stay at the club until the summer of 2026.

Brosnan first joined Everton in 2021.

