Republic of Ireland goalkeeper signs new contract

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with Everton.
The deal will see the 28-year-old extend her stay at the club until the summer of 2026.
Brosnan first joined Everton in 2021.
Advertisement
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with Everton.
The deal will see the 28-year-old extend her stay at the club until the summer of 2026.
Brosnan first joined Everton in 2021.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus