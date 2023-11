Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny says uncertainty over his future won’t be a distraction this week.

He’s overseeing an injury-hit squad ahead of the games with the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Will Smallbone is almost definitely out, while Evan Ferguson, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie McGrath are awaiting scan results.

Andrew Moran has been drafted in from the under-21 squad to provide cover.

Kenny says a start for the Brighton starlet may be a stretch this week