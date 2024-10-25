Republic of Ireland begin playoff journey this evening

The Republic of Ireland begin their playoff journey to qualify for Euro 2025 this evening.
Eileen Gleeson's side face Georgia in the first leg in Tbilisi.
Kick-off is at 5 o'clock Irish Time.
