Republic host Hungary this evening

The Republic of Ireland women's team have already won Nations League Group B1, but they have another match tonight - at home to Hungary.
Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.30.
Advertisement
The Republic of Ireland women's team have already won Nations League Group B1, but they have another match tonight - at home to Hungary.
Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.30.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus