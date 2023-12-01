Advertisement
Sport

Republic host Hungary this evening

Dec 1, 2023 07:58 By radiokerrysport
Republic host Hungary this evening
The Republic of Ireland women's team have already won Nations League Group B1, but they have another match tonight - at home to Hungary.

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.30.

