Report that Dundalk legend leaves club

May 13, 2024 07:41 By radiokerrysport
Report that Dundalk legend leaves club
It appears that Dundalk legend Brian Gatland has parted ways with the club after an 11 year association.

The former defender played over 251 times for the Lilywhites and recently stepped in as interim manager following the departure of Stephen O'Donnell.

Local paper The Argus are reporting that the 37 year old disagreed with the club's direction going forward and has decided to step away from Oriel Park.

There's one game down for decision in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Struggling Longford are at home to Treaty United.

That one gets underway in Bishopsgate at 7:45pm.

