Dingle and An Ghaelteacht will have to replay the West Kerry Junior Football Final.

Last night's game ended in a draw after extra-time.

The full time score was Dingle 0-14 An Ghaelteacht 1-11.

The sides added three points each to their tallies during extra-time to finish 0-17 to 1-14.

The date of the replay has yet to be decided.