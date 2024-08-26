Advertisement
Sport

Remaining FAI Cup quarter final to be played tonight

Aug 26, 2024 12:54 By radiokerrysport
Remaining FAI Cup quarter final to be played tonight
The Shamrock Rovers women's team host Shelbourne in the concluding FAI Cup quarter final tonight.

There's a 7.45 start in Tallaght, with Athlone, Cork City and Sligo Rovers already into the semi finals.

