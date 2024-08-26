Remaining FAI Cup quarter final to be played tonight

The Shamrock Rovers women's team host Shelbourne in the concluding FAI Cup quarter final tonight.
There's a 7.45 start in Tallaght, with Athlone, Cork City and Sligo Rovers already into the semi finals.
Advertisement
The Shamrock Rovers women's team host Shelbourne in the concluding FAI Cup quarter final tonight.
There's a 7.45 start in Tallaght, with Athlone, Cork City and Sligo Rovers already into the semi finals.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus