Referee's comments about Klopp being investigated by FA

Referee David Coote's alleged comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp are being investigated by the Football Association.

A video which began circulating online appears to show the offical making highly derogatory remarks about the German and the Premier League club.

Governing body the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd announced that Coote had been suspended pending a full inquiry.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has withdrawn from the France squad through injury.

He'll miss their Nations League fixtures against Israel and Italy.

The French Football Federation revealed he was experiencing pain in his knee.

The BBC has confirmed Gary Lineker will step down as the host of Match of the Day at the end of this season - after 25 years of presenting the programme.

They say the former England striker will be "hugely missed on the show" but that he'll continue to work with the broadcaster.

Lineker will be part of the BBC's presentation team at the 2026 World Cup and will also continue to host his established podcasts.

