There were horrific scenes in Turkey last night where a referee was punched by a club president and then kicked while on the ground.

Halil Umut Meler was struck by Ankaragucu (pr: Ankara-goo-joo) president Faruk Koca after a 1-1 draw with Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Rizespor had equalised in injury-time, and both sides ended the game with ten men.

Meler was kicked as he tried to shield himself on the ground after being punched.