Advertisement
Sport

Reenard or Tarbert for club honours this afternoon

Nov 5, 2023 09:37 By radiokerrysport
Reenard or Tarbert for club honours this afternoon
Share this article

Austin Stack Park stages the final of the Junior Club Football Championship this afternoon.

Reenard and Tarbert do battle from 1.

Reenard manager Brian O'Sullivan

Advertisement

Tarbert selector John O'Dowd

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

All-Ireland champions receive eight All-Stars
Advertisement
South Africa to welcome back Erasmus as head coach
County Senior Football Final down for decision today
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry young people honoured in Garda Youth Awards
All-Ireland champions receive eight All-Stars
South Africa to welcome back Erasmus as head coach
County Senior Football Final down for decision today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus