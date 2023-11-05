Reenard or Tarbert for club honours this afternoon

Austin Stack Park stages the final of the Junior Club Football Championship this afternoon.
Reenard and Tarbert do battle from 1.
Reenard manager Brian O'Sullivan
Advertisement
Tarbert selector John O'Dowd
Austin Stack Park stages the final of the Junior Club Football Championship this afternoon.
Reenard and Tarbert do battle from 1.
Reenard manager Brian O'Sullivan
Tarbert selector John O'Dowd
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus