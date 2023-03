Harry Redknapp says Harry Kane's success is down to plenty of hard work.

The national team captain passed Wayne Rooney's all-time England goal scoring record in last night's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Italy.

The striker overtook Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's leading scorer last month.

Advertisement

Redknapp, who managed Kane at Spurs, tells Sky Sports News he's among the game's greatest.