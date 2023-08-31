Recalls for Aaron Connolly and Shane Duffy

Aaron Connolly and Shane Duffy have won recalls to the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro qualifiers with France and the Netherlands.

It’s two years since Connolly’s last cap but he’s scored three goals in four Championship games for Hull this season.

Duffy’s return is at the expense of his Norwich teammate, Andrew Omobamidele

There’s also a call-up for Udinese right wing-back Festy Ebosele.

Kenny has also found room for James McClean, despite the Derry native dropping to League One with Wrexham

Meanwhile, France have doubts over Ibrahima Konate’s availability.

The Liverpool defender has been included in Didier Deschamps’ squad, despite being ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.

Deschamps has omitted Ngolo Kante following his move to Saudi Arabia.