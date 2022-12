The Eric McNamara-trained Real Steel has won the two-hundred-thousand euro Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown

With son Conor on board, the thirty three to one outsider beat favourite Ciel de Neige to win the Christmas Festival's most lucrative prize.

It was the one blemish on an otherwise perfect day for Willie Mullins.

The Carlow-based trainer won six of the seven-race card on Day Two, including the Grade One Paddy's Rewards Club Chase with Blue Lord.