The Pretty Polly Stakes is the feature at The Curragh today

The going is good and the first is off at 1:40

Cross Channel

Newmarket - Good - 12:40

Newcastle - Standard - 12:20

Windsor - Good to firm - 2:10

Chester - Good - 1:57

Doncaster - Good - 6:10

Lingfield - Good to Firm - 5:30