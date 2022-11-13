Advertisement
Rathmore take Intermediate honours

Nov 13, 2022 15:11 By radiokerrynews
Rathmore take Intermediate honours
Rathmore have returned to Senior football following victory over An Gaeltacht in Austin Stack Park

The sides exchanged points in the opening minutes. A John Moynihan point for Rathmore put them in the lead before he netted a lovely goal to give Rathmore a 1-2 to 0-1 lead after the opening 5 minutes.

2 further points for Rathmore brought the lead to 6 before a Brian O Beaglaoich point narrowed the gap by 1.

A Moynihan point was cancelled out by Dara O Sé, before Moynihan again stretched his sides lead to 1-6 to 0-3 after 20 minutes.

But in the closing 10 minutes of the half, the West Kerry side outscored Rathmore 2 points to 1 but trailed at the short whistle 1-7 to 0-5.

An Gaelacht emerged from the interval the stronger, scoring the opening 3 points to cut the 5 point deficit to a mere 2 within 5 minutes.

But Rathmore began to settle into the second half and at the 3 quarter mark, Rathmore were ahead by 3, 1-10 to 0-10.

Two Gaeltacht points from Dara O Sé and county man  Brian O Beaglaoich cut the gap to just 1 point.

A John Moynihan point on 52 minutes brought Rathmores advantage back to 2 points.

A 29th minute point from Paul Murphy put Rathmore into a 3 point lead.

But it wasnt to be a celebratory finish for Rathmore, as An Gaeltacht scored 2 injury time points to bring it to a 1 point game after 63 minutes.

Superb fielding from Cathal Ryan meant Rathmore secured valuable possession. They won a free which was slotted over by Kerry keeper Shane Ryan.

With some time remaining, An Gaeltacht needed a goal to keep in the game but time was against them.

Rathmore win out on a final score 1-13 to 0-14 and return to the Senior Championship

 

